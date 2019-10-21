Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Charges authorized in fatal hit-and-run in downtown GR

Posted 1:57 PM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 02:01PM, October 21, 2019

The scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Oct. 19, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prosecutors have authorized charges against a driver who allegedly hit and killed a couple near a Grand Rapids bar and drove off.

The crash happened around 11:13 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Grandville Avenue and Oakes Street, in front of Grand Woods Lounge. Todd Fuhr and Tracy Curtiss Fuhr, both 56, were killed.

Investigators were searching for the vehicle that hit the couple until Sunday morning, when a tip led them to the vehicle and driver. On Monday, prosecutors authorized charges against 44-year-old Jason McCann.

McCann is facing two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at-fault causing death and two counts of reckless driving causing death. Each count carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

