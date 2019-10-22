× Request to reconsider emergency funding for Portland denied

PORTLAND, Mich. — The governor’s office has declined to reconsider Portland’s request for emergency funding after ice jams and flooding caused thousands in damage last winter.

In February, ice jams on the Grand River caused flooding that forced 50 people to leave their homes. Flash flooding also caused damage to businesses and the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

Portland asked for $105,000 for repairs for damages that the city says totaled over $200,000.

In a Facebook post, the City of Portland said it has had issues getting into contact with the people making decisions regarding the funding with Michigan State Police and the governor’s office.

“While the City will move on from this event, local taxpayers should not be required to absorb that cost when the disaster contingency fund was created for this very purpose,” the city said.