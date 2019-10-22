Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Request to reconsider emergency funding for Portland denied

Posted 5:13 PM, October 22, 2019, by

PORTLAND, Mich. — The governor’s office has declined to reconsider Portland’s request for emergency funding after ice jams and flooding caused thousands in damage last winter.

In February, ice jams on the Grand River caused flooding that forced 50 people to leave their homes. Flash flooding also caused damage to businesses and the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

Portland asked for $105,000 for repairs for damages that the city says totaled over $200,000.

In a Facebook post, the City of Portland said it has had issues getting into contact with the people making decisions regarding the funding with Michigan State Police and the governor’s office.

“While the City will move on from this event, local taxpayers should not be required to absorb that cost when the disaster contingency fund was created for this very purpose,” the city said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.