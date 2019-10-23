× Founders withdraws from Detroit beer festival

DETROIT — Founders Brewing Company has pulled out of this weekend’s Detroit Fall Beer Festival.

The annual event will be at Eastern Market and feature 125 breweries that are a part of the Michigan Brewers Guild.

Founders has received backlash recently after a lawsuit was filed claiming a former employee experienced multiple incidents of racial slurs being used at the workplace. The lawsuit alleges the man tried to take a day off to report the issues to human resources, but was pressured to report to work instead.

The man was fired the next time he went to work, the lawsuit says. Founders claims he was fired for poor job performance.