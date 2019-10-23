Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan judge denies request to halt LGBT adoption ruling

Posted 9:58 AM, October 23, 2019, by

Getty images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied Michigan’s request to halt his preliminary injunction that preserved a Catholic adoption agency’s ability to refuse to place state wards with LGBT couples.

Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids declined the stay Tuesday. It had been sought by state Attorney General Dana Nessel and the state Department of Health and Human Services, while the case is appealed.

Jonker says state attorneys “offered nothing new” and “failed to come to grips” with the factual basis supporting an inference that Nessel engaged in “religious targeting.” Nessel has denied having hostility toward faith-based agencies that contract with the state.

She says Michigan law allows child-placing agencies to turn away families in private cases based on their sincerely held religious beliefs, but not when they place state-supervised children.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Kevin Rahe

    It is not accommodating religious freedom to allow someone to adhere to those tenets on Tuesday, but not on Friday, which is essentially what the state is trying to do.

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.