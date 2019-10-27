Weather knocks out power for thousands in Ionia Co.

IONIA, Mich. — More than 15,000 Consumers Energy customers woke up in the dark Sunday morning after weather-related outages across the state.

One of the worst hit areas in western Michigan is Ionia County, where nearly about 4,900 customers are without power, according to Consumers Energy representatives.

Crews are out and working on repairs and are hoping to have power restored as early as 10 a.m.

Representatives advised drivers to watch for downed wires and to be cautious on the roads, especially before sunrise.