Arrest made in fatal shooting at party in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a murder at a party in Battle Creek.

Xavier Kellie-Sims, 22, is facing charges of open murder and felony firearm in the death of 23-year-old Elijah Williams, who was killed early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:49 a.m. at a home on Northside Drive. Investigators say several people at a party got into an argument, leading to a fight and gunshots.

Williams was hit in the crossfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are still searching for a person of interest who was at the party.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Battle Creek police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3338.

