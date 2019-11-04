× Dublin General Store to reopen spring 2020

NORMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A northern Michigan landmark that burned down this summer will be back open in the spring.

The Dublin General Store was determined a total loss after it burned down in a fire the Manistee Sheriff’s Office believes was intentionally set. No arrests have been made at this time.

Family members took to Facebook to share the good news.

The family tells FOX 17 they’re excited to reopen. Troy Fischer, son of the store’s owners, runs a jerky store in Grandville where those who love the Dublin General Store’s famous jerky can still get their fix.

He says his dad is taking in all feedback for the new location and they are building their dream store amidst a devastating loss.