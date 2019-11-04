High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Hoping for an international adoption: Non-profit connects family & widow

Posted 9:28 AM, November 4, 2019, by

DOOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A family planning to adopt a little boy from overseas is still trying to come up with the money.

This weekend the family was able to raised money by helping a widow in need.

We first told you about the Zehr`s back in March.

To help cover the initial fees, Dan Zehr began selling his woodworking projects and fundraising on Facebook.

This weekend the family did a service project for a woman in Rockford whose husband died last year.

The two families were connected through a non-profit called `Both Hands` that puts families adopting in touch with a widow who needs help.

The Zehr`s and their volunteers did things like sand kitchen cabinets, wash the house and install new floors.

The non-profit will then add up the cost of the labor and put it towards the Zehr`s adoption via grant.

The child they hope to adopt will be their 5th family member.

We'll keep you updated on their progress.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.