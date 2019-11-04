Hoping for an international adoption: Non-profit connects family & widow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A family planning to adopt a little boy from overseas is still trying to come up with the money.

This weekend the family was able to raised money by helping a widow in need.

We first told you about the Zehr`s back in March.

To help cover the initial fees, Dan Zehr began selling his woodworking projects and fundraising on Facebook.

This weekend the family did a service project for a woman in Rockford whose husband died last year.

The two families were connected through a non-profit called `Both Hands` that puts families adopting in touch with a widow who needs help.

The Zehr`s and their volunteers did things like sand kitchen cabinets, wash the house and install new floors.

The non-profit will then add up the cost of the labor and put it towards the Zehr`s adoption via grant.

The child they hope to adopt will be their 5th family member.

We'll keep you updated on their progress.