Man pleads guilty to drunk driving crash that killed couple

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man has pleaded guilty to charges connected to a drunk driving crash that killed a Muskegon County couple earlier this year.

Cody Loomis, 25, was charged after he caused a head-on collision in March on Maple Island Road in Holton Township. The crash killed 37-year-old Melissa Nash and her fiancé, 39-year-old Justin Ducham.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of drunken driving causing death and two charges of driving without a license causing death.

He is facing a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for each count.

Nash and Ducham were raising her two children together and planned to get married in October.

