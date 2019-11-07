× Authorities: Woman shot by husband in Polkton Twp. dies

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman who authorities say was shot by her husband at their Ottawa County home has died.

Emily Chatman died Thursday, weeks after she was shot at her home on 80th Avenue in Polkton Township. An autopsy determined a gunshot wound to the head caused her death and have deemed it a homicide.

Investigators allege her husband Jaron Chatman shot her and have charged him with reckless discharge of a firearm. Authorities say more charges are possible for Jaron Chatman.

Information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been made available.