Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Authorities: Woman shot by husband in Polkton Twp. dies

Posted 4:57 PM, November 7, 2019, by

A mug shot of Jaron Chatman.

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman who authorities say was shot by her husband at their Ottawa County home has died.

Emily Chatman died Thursday, weeks after she was shot at her home on 80th Avenue in Polkton Township. An autopsy determined a gunshot wound to the head caused her death and have deemed it a homicide.

Investigators allege her husband Jaron Chatman shot her and have charged him with reckless discharge of a firearm. Authorities say more charges are possible for Jaron Chatman.

Information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been made available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.