Donut Conspiracy to open third location Monday

Posted 4:14 AM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:19AM, November 8, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –The Donut Conspiracy will host a grand opening celebration for its new Grand Rapids location Monday.

The new location opens Monday, November 11 at 6 a.m. and is located at 6783 Cascade Road in Kent County.

The Donut Conspiracy offers classic donuts and signature flavors including Maple Bacon Long Johns, Peanut Butter Cup, Fruity Pebbles and more.

This is the company’s third location. Back in May, they opened a new location in Grandville at 3819 Rivertown Parkway, Ste. 600.

Their first location, 1971 E Beltline Ave NE #123, in Grand Rapids remains open.

