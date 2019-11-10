High School Football Scoreboard
Threats to Kalamazoo Central High School under investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich– Kalamazoo Public Schools is working with the Department of Public Safety to investigate online threats made towards Kalamazoo Central High School Sunday evening.

The threats come a short time after the district announced Loy Norrix High School would be closed Monday due to threats.

FOX 17 received a tip about a social media post regarding someone wanting to ‘blow up’ the school.  Investigators confirm they’re looking into the situation.

At this time, it’s unknown if the threats are related.

Anyone with further information should call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

