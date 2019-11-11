× Investigation continues into threats made against Kzoo schools

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators have not found evidence to suggest threats made against four Kalamazoo schools were credible.

The threats were made on Sunday night to Loy Norrix High School, Kalamazoo Central High School, Hillsdale Middle School and Linden Grove Middle School. Kalamazoo Public Schools immediately contacted police but opted to cancel classes out of caution.

Kalamazoo police are working with Michigan State Police to find the origin of the threats, which is still under investigation. Monday afternoon, police said they haven’t deemed them credible.

There will be an additional police presence at each of the schools that canceled classes and other buildings throughout the district on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.