Threat closes four Portage Schools Tuesday

PORTAGE, Mich. — One day after threats closed four Kalamazoo schools, class at Portage schools is canceled for Tuesday.

Portage Public Schools officials say they received information about a threat to harm students at Northern High School.

The school is working with authorities to determine the credibility of the threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district is closing Northern High School, North Middle School, Community High School and Curious Kids childcare on the Milham campus.