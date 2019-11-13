Man pleads guilty in son’s drug overdose

Posted 2:46 PM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:49PM, November 13, 2019

Cole Birkhead, 16. Courtesy MSP

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A Van Buren County man charged in his son’s drug overdose death has accepted a plea deal.

Gary Birkhead, 48, pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of his son, 16-year-old Cole Birkhead. A charge of child abuse was dropped as part of the plea deal.

Authorities said Cole Birkhead started to overdose while his father was driving in August 2017. He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital, where he died three days later.

Prosecutors said Birkhead had supplied and used several drugs with his son on multiple occasions and neglected to seek help for his son’s drug addiction despite being advised to do so by a doctor.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.