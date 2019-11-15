BCPD searching for mother of 8 children who’s been missing since Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***NOTE: BCPD asks anyone in contact with Skutt please call 9-1-1, Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3322****

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department released pictures of Melissa Sue Skutt, a mother of eight children, who’s been missing for the last two days.

“This came into us about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning,” said BCPD Det. Sgt. Todd Elliott during a press conference at headquarters. “The husband had awakened and called us ‘cause his wife was gone.”

Police said Skutt’s husband believes she drove away from their Battle Creek home around 3 a.m. that morning but left a note before she left.

“There are no signs of foul play,” Elliott said. “No signs she was abducted. However given the circumstances we also fear her safety to be in danger.”

Everyone called her Missy, police said. For her to leave her family is unexpected. The 39-year-old was last seen wearing a royal blue t-shirt and blue jeans. She took off with the family’s 2011 white Chevy Cruze.

“She stands 5-foot-3, about 125 pounds with a medium build and has long brown hair and hazel eyes,” Elliott said.

Skate was ‘heavily’ involved with a few churches in the area, including St. Joseph Parish, St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, and St. Ann Parish. They too have gotten the word out about Skutt leaving home.

Police added that her vehicle's license plate reads '2KYM32' and the back of the car is decorated with a few catholic church bumperstickers.

Police ask if anyone has seen Skutt or her vehicle to please reach out to their offices.

“We just today released her picture and her car’s picture areawide,” Elliott said. “We’ve reached out to other agencies around the state with tips trying to find out if anybody has seen her.”