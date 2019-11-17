Missing Battle Creek mother of 8 found safe

Posted 1:25 AM, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27AM, November 17, 2019

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An active church-goer and mother of eight children was reported safe and sound Sunday morning.

Melissa Skutt, also known as “Missy,” is now with family and fellow church members, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

She had been reported missing Wednesday morning, though word did not spread of her leaving until Friday.

Police said she left a note at the time of her disappearance. While it appeared she left voluntarily, BCPD believed she was in danger.

Officers say that they will not be releasing where Missy was located out of respect for her and her family.

