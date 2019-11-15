Man arrested in Muskegon Heights murder

A mug shot of Darese Sanders.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A suspect in the murder of a Muskegon Heights teen has been arrested.

Darese Sanders, 25, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of open murder for the death of 18-year-old Peterson, who was killed in a shooting in June. He was taken into custody near the Lakes Mall in Fruitport Township.

Peterson had just gotten his drivers license when he was found sitting in his mother’s car with a gunshot wound to his head.

Days after Peterson’s death, investigators arrested Rodney Neal in connection to the murder.

