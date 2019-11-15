Victim ID’d, suspect arraigned in fatal Kzoo shooting

Posted 2:09 PM, November 15, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting at a Kalamazoo apartment complex.

Alexander Johnson, 19, was shot and killed early Wednesday morning on Hidden Hills Drive. Investigators said there was an altercation in the apartment complex between Johnson and the suspect, but didn’t know exactly what led up to the shooting.

On Friday, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Gabreon Wells-Lindsey, who is facing charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

