6 arrested in death of former northern MI teacher

Posted 4:45 PM, November 18, 2019, by

A photo of Patricia Anton. (Courtesy: 3 Mariposas Montessori)

(FOX 17) — Six people have been arrested in the Dominican Republic in connection with the death of a former northern Michigan teacher.

Patricia Anton, 63, was found dead last week with her hands and feet bound in her apartment in the Dominican Republic, where she was working as a consultant for a Montessori.

There were several items taken from her home, including a cellphone, laptop and TV.

ABC News reports six suspects have been taken into custody: Michael Marinez Rosario, Heuri Flores Hernandez, Junior Alexis Suarez, Juan Jose Andujar Mella, Oroniel Canario Montero and Alexis Maquey.

Investigators are still searching for a seventh suspect, and all seven traveled to the area with the intention of committing crimes before they left.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.