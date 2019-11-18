× 6 arrested in death of former northern MI teacher

(FOX 17) — Six people have been arrested in the Dominican Republic in connection with the death of a former northern Michigan teacher.

Patricia Anton, 63, was found dead last week with her hands and feet bound in her apartment in the Dominican Republic, where she was working as a consultant for a Montessori.

There were several items taken from her home, including a cellphone, laptop and TV.

ABC News reports six suspects have been taken into custody: Michael Marinez Rosario, Heuri Flores Hernandez, Junior Alexis Suarez, Juan Jose Andujar Mella, Oroniel Canario Montero and Alexis Maquey.

Investigators are still searching for a seventh suspect, and all seven traveled to the area with the intention of committing crimes before they left.