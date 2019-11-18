× 6th person in Michigan dies from EEE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A sixth person has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the person was a Berrien County resident.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne illnesses with a 33% mortality rate for people who become ill. In Michigan, six of the 10 people who developed symptoms died this year.

Health departments say the risk for EEE is over this year because the temperatures are below freezing.