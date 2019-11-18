6th person in Michigan dies from EEE

Posted 3:40 PM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:42PM, November 18, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A sixth person has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the person was a Berrien County resident.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne illnesses with a 33% mortality rate for people who become ill. In Michigan, six of the 10 people who developed symptoms died this year.

Health departments say the risk for EEE is over this year because the temperatures are below freezing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.