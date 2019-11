× GRPD arrests sexual assault suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have arrested a man wanted in a criminal sexual assault.

Tavon Burton was taken into custody Tuesday on warrants for sexual assaults and three other charges.

Police had been searching for him for weeks, and asked the public for tips to help them find him two weeks ago.

Investigators thanked the citizens of Grand Rapids and Wyoming for their help in arresting Burton.