GVSU student government reinstates Pledge of Allegiance at meetings
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University’s student government has reinstated the Pledge of Allegiance to its meeting agenda.
The Student Senate voted last Thursday to remove it from the agenda. Those in support of removing it said it doesn’t represent everyone and puts people in an uncomfortable situation when they don’t want to stand.
The decision was met with a lot of backlash from students, alumni and the community.
On Tuesday, the Student Senate said it will reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance to its meeting agendas.
“After considering feedback brought to the body, students, and the University, we contemplated the many diverse perspectives of students and stakeholders and, through deliberative dialogue, we worked to find a solution that we believe will meet the needs of all students,” a statement reads.
Bighorse
The addlepated twits who don’t want to recite the Pledge of Allegiance should, rather, be so grateful that they live in a nation where they have the freedom to perpetrate their kind of nonsense without government punishment or censorship that they would say that Pledge every single day whether there’s a Student Government meeting or not.
Dogfits
At least they are saying our pledge of allegiance, not their pledge.