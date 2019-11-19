× GVSU student government reinstates Pledge of Allegiance at meetings

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University’s student government has reinstated the Pledge of Allegiance to its meeting agenda.

The Student Senate voted last Thursday to remove it from the agenda. Those in support of removing it said it doesn’t represent everyone and puts people in an uncomfortable situation when they don’t want to stand.

The decision was met with a lot of backlash from students, alumni and the community.

On Tuesday, the Student Senate said it will reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance to its meeting agendas.

“After considering feedback brought to the body, students, and the University, we contemplated the many diverse perspectives of students and stakeholders and, through deliberative dialogue, we worked to find a solution that we believe will meet the needs of all students,” a statement reads.