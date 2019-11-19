Police seek footage in investigation of suspicious fires

HOLLAND, Mich. — Investigators are asking for surveillance footage from homes around a pair of suspicious fires in Holland.

The first happened around 3:27 a.m. Saturday at 17 W 16th St., and the second happened about four hours later at 87 E 18th St. Both fires are considered suspicious.

Police say they have developed a person of interest, but are asking anyone who lives on 16th, 17th, or 18th streets between River and Columbia avenues to call if they have surveillance footage.

Investigators are asking for video of anyone walking through the area between midnight and 8 a.m.

The Holland Department Public of Public Safety said accelerant was used in both fires.

Anyone with information is asked to email policetips@cityofholland.com or to call detectives at 616-355-1150.

