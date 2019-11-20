× ACLU suing ICE, Homeland Security for Marine’s wrongful detainment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against federal immigration agencies for wrongly detaining a U.S. Marine.

Jilmar Ramos-Gomez was arrested last year after police say he started a fire in a stairwell at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital and broke through security to get to the helipad. Despite having his drivers license and passport at the time of his arrest, Grand Rapids Police Captain Kurt VanderKooi contacted agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In an email to ICE, VanderKooi asked for a check of Ramos-Gomez’s immigration status and used the term “loco.”

The City of Grand Rapids recently reached a $190,000 settlement with Ramos-Gomez for its role in his detainment.

On Wednesday, the ACLU announced it has filed a lawsuit against ICE and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The lawsuit is asking for damages and records related to Ramos-Gomez’s case. It also seeks data and policies for wrongfully detained U.S. citizens, permanent residents, legal immigrants and policies regarding people with mental health problems and disabilities.