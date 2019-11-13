Grand Rapids approves settlement with Veteran detained by ICE

Posted 9:00 AM, November 13, 2019, by

Jilmar Ramos-Gomez

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids City Commissioners approved a deal to settle a lawsuit by the family of a U.S. citizen who was wrongly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last year.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the commission signed off on a $190,000 payment to Jilmar Ramos-Gomez. The Marine Veteran was arrested on November 21, 2018, after police say he started a fire in a stairwell, and broke through security to get to the helipad.

Despite having his driver’s license and passport, Grand Rapids Police Captain Mark VanderKooi contacted federal agents about the case. In an email to ICE, VanderKooi asked for a check of Ramos-Gomez’s immigration status, calling him at one point, “loco.”

An internal investigation exonerated Captain VanderKooi, since he was serving as liasion to ICE, but an appeal to the Civilian Appeals Board overturned that decision. City Manager Mark Washington decided to suspend VanderKooi for 20 hours without pay.

1 Comment

  • mike

    Paying this loco idiot anything after he started a fire and broke through a secure area is maddening..guess that is why you people voted for Mayor Bliss again..keep the crazy people and spend almost 200k to appease one mentally disturbed veteran.

