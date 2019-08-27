× GRPD captain suspended for 20 hours; removed as ICE liaison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington’s investigation into a police captain has concluded.

Capt. Curtis VanderKooi was the subject of an internal affairs investigation after reporting Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, a former Marine with PTSD, to immigration officials following his arrest at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

Ramos-Gomez was ultimately wrongfully detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Specifically, language VanderKooi used in emails discussing Ramos-Gomez with ICE was called into question, where he used the term “loco.”

Grand Rapids Police Department’s internal investigation did not result in disciplinary action for VanderKooi’s actions. But in May, the Civilian Appeals Board decided to overturn that investigation and place disciplinary responsibilities in Washington’s hands.

In a statement, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne says he complied with Washington’s disciplinary decision to suspend VanderKooi for 20 hours without pay.

That suspension has already happened. VanderKooi will also undergo supplementary training within the next 60 days.

VanderKooi has been permanently removed from the responsibility of acting as GRPD’s liaison to ICE. Payne has reassigned the job to the department’s department.

The Grand Rapids police union released a statement disagreeing with the decision: