City manager to decide fate of GRPD captain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —The future of a Grand Rapids police captain accused of racially profiling a man at the end of 2018 now lies in the hands of the city manager.
Grand Rapids police conducted an internal affairs investigation into Capt. Curtis Vanderkooi and determined he did not violate the impartial policing policy after reporting Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, a Marine veteran with PTSD, to immigration after he was arrested for allegedly breaking into a helipad and attempting to start a fire in November 2018 at Spectrum hospital.
Ultimately, Ramos-Gomez was wrongfully detained by ICE and is a U.S. citizen.
Wednesday night, the Civilian Appeals Board overturned internal affair's decision to exonerate Vanderkooi, sending the decision for further potential repercussions or action to City Manager Mark Washington's office.
The American Civil Liberties Union and the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center filed a joint complaint asking the board to appeal the decision. In a 6-2 vote, the board decided they felt the internal investigation, though thorough, came to the wrong conclusion.
The board doesn't have the authority to discipline Vanderkooi, only to require further review by the city manager.
The police union has publicly said many times they feel these actions toward Vanderkooi are unjust, saying it was ICE who mistakenly detained Ramos-Gomez.
However, Vanderkooi was reprimanded for using the word "loco" in an email when discussing Gomez with ICE officials.
Next, the board will present their reasoning in writing at a special meeting next Wednesday before moving to Washington's office.
8 comments
BP
Ruining a good man for the use of the word loco. My gosh our country is fubar.
Do the right thing Mark. Keep him.
Wait.. fire him and the city can bear the brunt of a multi million dollar lawsuit.
Who Cares
This is NOT a good man.
Dbag
Says a maggot like you.
Wings
Fire the city manger
This officer did nothing wrong
This should not even be an issue. Followed the policies set forth by the city.
Agree with bl, if fired sue the city
C
If I were a police officer and my future was being determined by a bunch of bleeding heart liberals like the members of these three groups, I don’t think I’d sleep very well at night. He’s going to be the victim of their lynch party, period.
steve
I guess that ‘Grand Rapids Double Jeopardy” is okay in Grand Rapids these days. First, he’s found innocent. Then somebody doesn’t like the verdict so now he’s on trial again. Justice? Not in this case.
DaMailman
Nadler & Schiff must be running the investigation.
Bill
If everyone would mind THEIR OWN BUSINESS, it would be a lot better places to live. Captain Curtis Vandevkooi has served the city well for years. Leave him alone and let him do his job as he see fit. This tring to second guess the police department by city officials and the American Civil Liberties Union has got to stop