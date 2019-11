COLON, Mich. ­— A 19-year-old man has been charged with open murder in the death of a man whose body was found behind a hair salon Thursday morning.

Ethan Dingman was arraigned Friday afternoon and is being held without bond.

Todd Swartz, 55, was found dead Thursday behind Illusion Hair Care Salon.

Information on what led up to Swartz’s death and if he knew Dingman beforehand wasn’t immediately available.