Man killed in deputy-involved shooting identified

Posted 3:09 PM, November 25, 2019

The scene of a deputy involved shooting on Nov. 24, 2019 in Gaines Township, Mich.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators have identified a man who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Sunday in Gaines Township.

The shooting happened Sunday near a home on 100th Street in the Caledonia. Deputies were called to the home for an altercation, where they say they found 34-year-old Steven Saucier with a gun.

Authorities say there was a struggle before he pointed the gun at deputies, leading to him being shot and killed.

The investigation has been handed over to the Wyoming Police Department.

