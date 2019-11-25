× Man killed in deputy-involved shooting identified

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators have identified a man who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Sunday in Gaines Township.

The shooting happened Sunday near a home on 100th Street in the Caledonia. Deputies were called to the home for an altercation, where they say they found 34-year-old Steven Saucier with a gun.

Authorities say there was a struggle before he pointed the gun at deputies, leading to him being shot and killed.

The investigation has been handed over to the Wyoming Police Department.