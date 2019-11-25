Family’s update: Peyton’s cancer is spreading

Posted 7:23 PM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:40PM, November 25, 2019

IONIA, Mich — Just a couple days after a 5-year-old boy in Ionia was honored with a special parade, his parents received news that his cancer has spread.

Peyton Dennis has been fighting DIPG, a rare and terminal form of brain cancer.  He was diagnosed in February of this year, and according to his family, his cancer has spread 4mm in the last month.

“They can’t do anything more for him but make him comfortable and the radiation which we are doing. If we are lucky it might give him a couple more months or it could cause his body to become toxic automatically. If he doesn’t do it I’m assuming he has only weeks left maybe no more than a month,” said his mom, Katie in a post on Facebook.

She went on to post that Peyton has been taken off of his trial medicines, and added “love your kids because tomorrow is not always promised.”

To follow Peyton’s journey or to help his family out during this tough time, click here.

 

