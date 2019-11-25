Suspect in fatal Kalamazoo shooting arrested, charged

A mug shot of Michael Thigpen.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 54-year-old Kalamazoo man.

The shooting happened around 1:39 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Cobb and Mabel streets. When officers arrived, they found Roosevelt Thompson lying in the middle of the street and unsuccessfully tried to revive him.

On Friday, investigators identified 31-year-old Michael Thigpen as a suspect and took him into custody. He is facing charges of open murder, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Thompson was originally from Alabama but had been living in Kalamazoo since 2017. Investigators didn’t specify what led up to the shooting.

