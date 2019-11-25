Victim ID’d in fatal Norton Shores hit-and-run

Posted 11:32 AM, November 25, 2019, by

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Norton Shores.

Francis Houck, 53, was hit by a vehicle around 12:44 a.m. Sunday on Seaway Drive between Norton Avenue and Seminole Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found vehicle near the victim, but couldn’t immediately connect them with a particular vehicle. Police are still working to identify the driver and are searching for any witnesses.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Norton Shores police at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

