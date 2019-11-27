Thousands without power in West Michigan

J & H not moving forward with Ada Township gas station

Posted 2:47 PM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 02:52PM, November 27, 2019

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — J & H Oil Company has decided it will not be moving forward with building a gas station at an Ada Township intersection.

The company invited people who live near the proposed site at Pettis Avenue and Knapp Street to a meeting earlier this month to get their feedback on the project.

Plans for the gas station were met with a lot of concerns from people in the area citing issues with aesthetics, noise, traffic and wanting to preserve what they feel is a rural area. An online petition laying out why the residents were against the idea gained over 1,500 signatures.

On Wednesday, a J & H spokesperson said they aren’t interested in moving forward with the project. She also said they hadn’t yet made a formal offer on the property.

