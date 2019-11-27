Teen asks for help getting surgery that will preserve his ability to speak

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — As he celebrates Thanksgiving, Robert Adams knows what he is thankful for – that his son is alive.

“Because he was less than 5% chance of survival,” Robert said speaking with WXYZ-TV in Detroit.

Two and a half years ago, Robert’s son Brian was in a hotel room with his mom in northern Michigan as his dad fought for custody. She is now in prison because as she used butane hash oil to process marijuana she caused an explosion, burning 85% of her son’s body.

Burn units at hospitals around Michigan said his injuries were too severe. Robert says they didn’t want to admit him and recommended the family just work to ease Brian’s pain. The Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston however thought he had a chance, and saved his life.

“He is an inspiration,” Robert said. “He just had surgery on Friday and he is already off the pain medications.”

Because Brian has a tracheotomy, he needs his dad with him around the clock in case he has trouble breathing. His father has had to put his career on hold.