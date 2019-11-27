× No charges for officer who shot Wyoming suspect

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming police officer who shot a man while investigating a domestic dispute will not face charges.

Officers were sent to the area of Walter Street and Division Avenue at the beginning of the month for a domestic situation involving a man being armed with a knife.

Police said one of them confronted 37-year-old Manual Cavasos outside a home and shot him.

Cavasos’ family members said he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend but claim he had the knife because he was possibly planning to hurt himself with it.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said they will be charging him with resisting and obstructing an officer in addition to the felony assault with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors also said the officer who shot Cavasos will not face any criminal charges.