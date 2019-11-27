No charges for officer who shot Wyoming suspect

Posted 11:22 AM, November 27, 2019, by

The scene of a shooting on Nov. 4, 2019 in Wyoming, Mich.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming police officer who shot a man while investigating a domestic dispute will not face charges.

Officers were sent to the area of Walter Street and Division Avenue at the beginning of the month for a domestic situation involving a man being armed with a knife.

Police said one of them confronted 37-year-old Manual Cavasos outside a home and shot him.

Cavasos’ family members said he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend but claim he had the knife because he was possibly planning to hurt himself with it.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said they will be charging him with resisting and obstructing an officer in addition to the felony assault with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors also said the officer who shot Cavasos will not face any criminal charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.