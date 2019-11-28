× 3 arrested in fatal Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three people have been arrested for their alleged role in the murder of a Battle Creek man.

The fatal shooting happened Saturday evening at a home on Boulder Street in Battle Creek. The brother of the victim, 27-year-old Michael Corbin, found him with a gunshot wound. Corbin had died by the time police arrived.

On Wednesday, Battle Creek police searched a home on Harris Street and arrested three people in connection with the shooting.

Their names and the charges they are facing are being withheld pending arraignment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call investigators at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.