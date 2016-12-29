Norton Shores PD: Man killed in targeted shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON SHORES, Mich. -- A man was targeted and killed after being shot several times in his SUV Thursday night.

Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale told FOX 17 that around 7:20 p.m. they were told that shots were fired near the area of West Norton Avenue and Henry Street near the BP gas station. Further down Norton near Temple, they found a crashed SUV with a 38-year-old man inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene with several gunshot wounds.

The victim recently moved to Roosevelt Park from the Detroit area. Police say they believe the shooting was targeted, and that witnesses reported seeing a car drive away from the area.

At the scene where the shots were fired, police say they found rifle casings.

This is the second shooting to happen in Muskegon County today. The victim from that one was shot in his home in Muskegon. Police say they don't think that one was random either.

Norton Shores police are heading up the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.