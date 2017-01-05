× Man’s body found in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. – The Calhoun County Sheriff is investigating a body that has been found in Springfield, Michigan.

Deputies say that they were called just before midnight Wednesday to 5th Street near 30th Street, where a man’s body was lying on the edge of the road. The man has not yet been identified, but investigators say that it is not Robert Barroso, who has been missing since December 27.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is also investigating the scene.

Anyone with information should call the Calhoun County Sheriff at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.