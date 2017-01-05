Live – House Fire in Hopkins

Man’s body found in Springfield

Posted 8:47 AM, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:07AM, January 5, 2017
Springfield, Mich.

Springfield, Mich.

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. – The Calhoun County Sheriff is investigating a body that has been found in Springfield, Michigan.

Deputies say that they were called just before midnight Wednesday to 5th Street near 30th Street, where a man’s body was lying on the edge of the road.  The man has not yet been identified, but investigators say that it is not Robert Barroso, who has been missing since December 27.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is also investigating the scene.

Anyone with information should call the Calhoun County Sheriff at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s