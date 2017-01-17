× Dinner Pledge Menus and Recipes – Week #2

To help you get healthy this new year, West Michigan Moves and Mercy Health are helping you plan out your dinners for the month.

Each week, we’ll have a new menu with recipes and a shopping guide right here on FOX17Online.com . You can download the documents by clicking on them below.

You can also keep track of your success with our Dinner Pledge Journal, which you can download here. (PDF)

Click here for Week #1 Grocery List and recipes.

And here are the Week #2 goodies:

Vegetable Paella Recipe (PDF)

Turkey Sloppy Joes (PDF)

Macaroni and Cheese (PDF)

Side Dishes and Vegetables (PDF)

Grocery Guide (XLS)