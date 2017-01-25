Man charged in fatal snow plow hit-and-run goes to court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Austin Joseph Hill, charged with hitting and killing a woman with a snow plow, made his first in-person court appearance Wednesday.

Relatives of the 21-year-old suspect were not ready to make a public statement after his probable cause conference was quickly adjourned and moved to early February.

Hill was seen visibly upset, telling his parents he loved them before the hearing was rescheduled. His attorney requested Hills' bond be lowered, but the request was denied by the judge, fearful he might flee the state if bonded out.

Hill is charged with leaving the scene of a crime scene when at fault, causing the death of 26-year-old Chelsea Crawford. Crawford was hit while heading to a bus stop on her way to work.

Hill is currently in Wyoming jail waiting for his probable cause conference, which was rescheduled for Feb. 8, 2017.