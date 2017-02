WYOMING, Mich. — A 39-year-old man has been charged in a Saturday robbery at a Wyoming gas station.

Wyoming District Court officials say Christopher Charles Wood, of Grand Rapids, is charged with unarmed robbery. He’s charged as a fourth-time habitual offender.

Wood is accused of robbing the Marathon gas station in the 200 block of 28th Street SW Saturday night.

The clerk reported that the he allegedly assaulted her and demanded money.

Wood is due back in court Feb. 15 for a preliminary hearing.