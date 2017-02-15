New video shows Bangor student being duct taped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BANGOR, Mich. -- For the second time this week, a video from Bangor Schools is putting parents on edge.

The new video shows a teacher with a roll of duct tape in her hand, and police say she proceeded to wrap that roll of tape around a 16-year-old's arms and chest during class on Monday.

Police were given the video at a school board meeting Monday night where parents and the community voiced their outrage over the first video. That video allegedly shows teachers and staff speaking inappropriately about students.

Bangor Police Chief Tommy Simpson says it has been quite a week for their small community.

"We have this one thing going on with a lot of angry parents and then we get this," Simpson said. "You know, but I, by no means am casting blame on the school district. You know employees to do things and we looked at everything from a neutral perspective. And we've taken the findings and extend them to the prosecutor's office."

Simpson says the case is now in the prosecutor's hands and they will determine if charges should be brought against the teacher in question. The attorney for Bangor Schools says the teacher has already resigned.

As for the student involved, Simpson says that they interviewed him and others and he says he was embarrassed by what happened and felt uncomfortable.