Bangor Police: No charges coming in school duct tape incident

BANGOR, Mich. – The Bangor Police Chief says that there will not be any charges filed in an incident where a student was filmed duct taped to a chair.

Students showed the video to chief Tommy Simpson earlier this week.  The district had already been informed of the incident and the teacher involved had resigned. Simpson said he interviewed the teacher and student involved on Tuesday.

He says the Van Buren County Prosecutor will not be filing any charges, but did not share any other details.

