FBI agent arrested for firing at officer enters plea deal

Posted 11:41 AM, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:44AM, February 24, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An FBI agent who was arrested in western Michigan for shooting at a police officer outside a fitness club could avoid jail under a plea agreement.

Thirty-five-year-old Ruben Hernandez pleaded no contest Friday to felonious assault. A no-contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing. Under the plea deal, prosecutors will recommend that Hernandez avoid jail.

No one was injured in the December shooting outside the Planet Fitness in Grand Rapids, and Hernandez was quickly arrested. Police fired no shots. Authorities say the Las Vegas-based agent was in Michigan for an investigation.

Defense attorney Larry Willey says Hernandez doesn’t remember what happened and that alcohol may have been a factor. Sentencing is scheduled April 13.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s