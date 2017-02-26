× Wrong-way driver in deadly crash identified by police

WYOMING, Mich. — The woman who police say caused a deadly wrong-way crash on U.S. 131 Thursday night has been identified.

Jane Slotsema, 25, was driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 near 28th Street when she hit a vehicle head-on driven by Jonathon Yarrington, according to Michigan State Police.

Both were killed.

Investigators are waiting on the results of a toxicology report to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Currently, investigators told FOX 17 they “have no idea” why Slotsema was driving the wrong way.

A third driver was unable to avoid the collision and ended up crashing as well.

The northbound lanes of US-131 were shut down in the area of the crash for several hours while police investigated.

On Saturday, a friend who identified Yarrington told FOX 17 he was killed while on his way to work at Founders Brewing Company.

He had worked there for 10 months, and was a “huge beer enthusiast,” the friend said.