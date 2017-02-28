Man will do jail time for shouting ethnic slurs at taxi driver

Jacob Holtzlander, courtesy image.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of punching a taxi driver while shouting ethnic slurs in Grand Rapids will be doing time behind bars.

Jacob Holtzlander, 23, was sentenced to spend time in jail Tuesday in Circuit Court. Online jail records say he’s expected to be released March 22.

In November of last year, police say Holtzlander got into an argument with a cab driver after he dropped off a group of women.

Holtzlander requested to be driven somewhere else, but reportedly got mad when he was told he’d have to pay extra. That’s when he allegedly hit the cab driver while yelling ethnic slurs at him.

In January, Holtzlander pleaded to ethnic intimidation as part of a deal. In exchange, the assault charges he faced were dropped.

