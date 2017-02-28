× MSP: Wrong-way driver traveled over two miles before fatal head-on crash

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Michigan State Police say that a woman traveled about 2.5 miles the wrong way down U.S. 131 before colliding with another car head on, killing herself and the other driver.

Lt. Chris McIntire tells FOX 17 that Jane Slotsema apparently got on the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 heading south at Franklin Street Thursday night. Her vehicle hit Jonathon Yarrington’s vehicle head-on at about 28th Street. Both Slotsema and Yarrington were killed. A third car was also involved in the crash.

Investigators are waiting on the results of a toxicology report to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Currently, investigators told FOX 17 they “have no idea” why Slotsema was driving the wrong way.