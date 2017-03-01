LaughFest announces Mannequin Challenge

Posted 4:59 PM, March 1, 2017, by

This year's LaughFest kick off event will be a mass Mannequin Challenge at Rosa Parks Circle. The event will be on March 9 at 5:30pm to kick off the 10-day festival.

For more click here or visit their website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s