Caregiver charged with marijuana delivery following break-in attempt

WYOMING, Mich. — A licensed medical marijuana caregiver is being charged with growing more plants than allowed following a break-in attempt that left a Wyoming cop injured when he stepped onto a nail-laden booby trap.

Stacy Hahn, 33, was arraigned earlier this week for delivering and manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a drug house. She can spend anywhere between 2-4 years in prison if convicted.

Police say Hahn had 87 plants; which is more than she is legally allowed to grow.

In February, there was a break-in attempt at a medical marijuana production facility in the 5300 block of Clay Avenue. Police say an alarm went off and when they got there, they saw two men trying to run. They eventually were caught and arrested, but during the chase, Officer Dustin Cook jumped a fence and landed on a board with more than 100 nails sticking upward, impaling both his feet.

No charges are being filed against the person who set up the trap because prosecutors say they weren’t able to find a law that was broken.

Hahn bonded out of jail. She is expected to be back in court next week.